Intact Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,058,010 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 255,090 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of IAMGOLD worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth $30,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAG opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.57. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IAG. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

