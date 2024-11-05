Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 817,309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $213,833,000 after acquiring an additional 93,389 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 28,527 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $242.84 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $273.54. The firm has a market cap of $779.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.81.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.45.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,297 shares of company stock worth $4,072,906 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

