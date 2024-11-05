Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 294,250 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,439,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,250 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of BlackBerry worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BB. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BB opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.82 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $2.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.23.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

In other news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,005 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $37,962.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,129 shares in the company, valued at $76,226.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

