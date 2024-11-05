Intact Investment Management Inc. Invests $670,000 in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 38.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the second quarter worth about $351,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 15.9% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 6.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ERO. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of ERO opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -93.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

