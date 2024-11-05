Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,586,000 after buying an additional 248,828 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $932,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $209.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Daiwa America raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.4 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $224.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.38 and a 200-day moving average of $188.30. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $145.77 and a one year high of $234.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $260.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $4,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,318,249.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,261 shares of company stock worth $72,263,430 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

