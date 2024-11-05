Intact Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6,703.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 157,523 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 127,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 56,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 553.9% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $113.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $134.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.55.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on SJM

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.