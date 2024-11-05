Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,400 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 13,732.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,566,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,675,000 after buying an additional 1,555,149 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 14,222.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,621,000 after purchasing an additional 580,262 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 3,029.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 380,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,999,000 after purchasing an additional 368,470 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,474,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 768.4% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 316,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,014,000 after purchasing an additional 279,930 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Shares of GPC opened at $116.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $112.74 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.72 and its 200-day moving average is $141.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 51.48%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

