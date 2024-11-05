Insider Selling: Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Peter Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.21, for a total transaction of C$243,319.95.

Shares of KXS stock traded up C$2.60 on Tuesday, hitting C$165.51. 9,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,535. Kinaxis Inc. has a twelve month low of C$132.93 and a twelve month high of C$172.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 162.91, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$155.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$154.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.56 million. Kinaxis had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 4.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2526231 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$192.67.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

