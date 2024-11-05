Insider Selling: Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Peter Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.21, for a total transaction of C$243,319.95.
Shares of KXS stock traded up C$2.60 on Tuesday, hitting C$165.51. 9,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,535. Kinaxis Inc. has a twelve month low of C$132.93 and a twelve month high of C$172.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 162.91, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$155.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$154.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.56 million. Kinaxis had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 4.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2526231 EPS for the current year.
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
