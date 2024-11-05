Insider Selling: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director Sells 11,590 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,203,505.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at $740,275.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.93. 769,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,542. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.23 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 637,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.6% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.05.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

