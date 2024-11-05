Insider Buying: HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Director Purchases $193,800.00 in Stock

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $193,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,556.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DINO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.01. 1,757,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.12. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.18.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DINO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 488,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 14.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,891,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 424.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 183,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 148,208 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

