Innovid (CTV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Innovid had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Innovid to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Innovid Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CTV traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. 43,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,554. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. Innovid has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.40 million, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 3.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Innovid from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

