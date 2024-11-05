INNOVATE (VATE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter.

INNOVATE Stock Down 16.6 %

Shares of NYSE VATE opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. INNOVATE has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

About INNOVATE

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants.

