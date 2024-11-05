Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$101.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$99.00 to C$101.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$92.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$94.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$99.46.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$98.50 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$72.03 and a twelve month high of C$108.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$99.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$96.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.17. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of C$13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.30 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 8.6164609 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

