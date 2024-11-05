Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 63,752 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 63,752 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.78% of Voya Financial worth $60,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 6.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 118.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.34. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.11 and a 1 year high of $83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

