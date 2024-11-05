Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $31.50 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,983 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.10% of PPG Industries worth $31,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,159,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 368,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,710 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,404,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,751,000 after purchasing an additional 152,719 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,142,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,391 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total transaction of $249,713.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,513.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $124.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.94 and its 200-day moving average is $128.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.07 and a 1-year high of $151.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.11%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

