Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $133.12 Million Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,595 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.62% of Lennox International worth $133,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 83,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,570,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 73,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lennox International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Lennox International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 51,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.98, for a total value of $360,789.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,734.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Torres sold 581 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.98, for a total transaction of $360,789.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,734.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shane D. Wall sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.97, for a total transaction of $199,215.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,393.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,214 shares of company stock worth $7,123,108. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LII. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $648.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $575.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $583.92.

Lennox International Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:LII opened at $604.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $595.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.63. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.49 and a 52 week high of $627.46.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.73. Lennox International had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 148.52%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 21.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

