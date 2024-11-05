Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys Shares of 1,756,690 Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,756,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,771,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.60% of Bentley Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSY. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 45.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,002,000 after acquiring an additional 134,516 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,999,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.04. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $330.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 34,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $1,692,321.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,213,248 shares in the company, valued at $590,754,805.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 34,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $1,692,321.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,213,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,754,805.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $2,447,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,048,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,761,103.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,032 shares of company stock worth $16,168,176 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

