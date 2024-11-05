Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires New Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 297,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,290 shares of company stock worth $1,866,023 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

