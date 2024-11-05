Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Trimmed by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,772 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $30,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2,162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $263.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.50. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.66 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.90%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.