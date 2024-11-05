IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target Cut to $481.00 by Analysts at Barclays

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $570.00 to $481.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.38.

Shares of IDXX opened at $414.52 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $404.74 and a one year high of $583.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $477.37 and its 200-day moving average is $486.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.36.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,374,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $37,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

