Ichor’s (ICHR) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ICHR. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ichor in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Ichor in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ichor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Ichor stock traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,577. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 1.91. Ichor has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.79.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $211.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ichor will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 136.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 214.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

