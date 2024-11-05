Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Ichor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ichor

Ichor Price Performance

ICHR stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ichor has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $203.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.75 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Ichor will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ichor by 136.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ichor by 214.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 50.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ichor

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.