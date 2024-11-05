IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of IceCure Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICCM

IceCure Medical Trading Up 4.8 %

ICCM stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. IceCure Medical has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.97.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 111.27% and a negative net margin of 410.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IceCure Medical will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IceCure Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IceCure Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of IceCure Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About IceCure Medical

(Get Free Report)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.