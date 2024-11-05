Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 33.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. On average, analysts expect Hydrofarm Holdings Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HYFM stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.63. 13,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,167. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HYFM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $0.90 to $0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $1.15 to $0.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HYFM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William Douglas Toler bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,907.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.