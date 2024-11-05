Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HUMA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:HUMA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.28. 279,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Humacyte has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $9.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Humacyte will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humacyte news, Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $27,982.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 157,704 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $854,755.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,519,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,076,004.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $27,982.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,084,153 shares of company stock worth $6,869,996. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 373,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

