Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.76 EPS

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.76, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $327.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.00 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

Howard Hughes Stock Up 5.7 %

Howard Hughes stock traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.26. 233,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,253. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.41. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.72.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

