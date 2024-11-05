Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.400-2.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40-2.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.38. The stock had a trading volume of 194,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,030. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $39.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.27.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.67 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 42,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,560,856.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,910,538.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

