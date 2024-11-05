Hooked Protocol Price Down 15% This Week (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $67.22 million and $5.45 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 201,248,918.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.34251537 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $6,103,824.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

