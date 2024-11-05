Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.250-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. Hologic also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.25-4.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic has a 12 month low of $66.93 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average of $78.08.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $978.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hologic will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

