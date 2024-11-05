Highland Financial Advisors LLC Sells 506 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of XVV stock opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $278.76 million, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.19.

About iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.