Highland Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,907 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.7% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $127.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $101.53 and a 12-month high of $131.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.