Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HXL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

NYSE HXL opened at $58.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $77.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.12.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hexcel by 151.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after acquiring an additional 207,434 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 80,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 19,736 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 885,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,512,000 after purchasing an additional 124,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,318,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,056,000 after purchasing an additional 82,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

