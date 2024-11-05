Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $138.88 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $3.80 or 0.00005601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $138.88 million and $13,608.55 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00006923 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,636.97 or 1.00154558 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012373 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006390 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006397 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00053116 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.83172249 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $13,087.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

