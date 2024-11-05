Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 2,952 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

IBM traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.04. 108,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,243,347. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.53. The firm has a market cap of $190.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $145.28 and a 1 year high of $237.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.