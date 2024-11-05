Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,942,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $902,714,000 after buying an additional 31,545 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $911,433,000 after buying an additional 1,556,609 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,384,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $646,828,000 after buying an additional 180,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,144,000 after buying an additional 119,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,947,000 after buying an additional 1,019,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $544.68. 22,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,539. The company has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

