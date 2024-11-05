Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,083 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $18,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 137.9% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 115,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in CSX by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 31,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 221,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,588,981. The company has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.61.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

