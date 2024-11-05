Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.84 and traded as low as C$1.82. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 36,796 shares changing hands.

Separately, Noble Financial raised Hemisphere Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$181.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.95.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.10. Hemisphere Energy had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 38.45%. The company had revenue of C$22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 0.3499079 earnings per share for the current year.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp. and changed its name to Hemisphere Energy Corporation in April 2009.

