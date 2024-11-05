Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $43.01 and last traded at $42.97, with a volume of 29594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.93.
The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $282.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.65 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.
Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heidrick & Struggles International
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,382.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.85.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Heidrick & Struggles International
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- NXP Semiconductors Nears Rock Bottom: A Buy Signal Is Expected
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- NVIDIA, Sherwin-Williams Join the Dow: What Investors Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.