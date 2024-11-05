HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EOLS. Barclays boosted their target price on Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

EOLS stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77. Evolus has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

In other Evolus news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $49,074.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,559.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $89,251.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,643.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $49,074.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,559.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Evolus by 9.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

