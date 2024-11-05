Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 806 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 948 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,892,160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,436 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764,300 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after buying an additional 5,875,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,748 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Tesla by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $416,341,000 after buying an additional 1,479,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $1,007,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,442,856.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,072,906. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $242.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $779.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $273.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.81.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.