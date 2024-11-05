Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 331 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 81,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 123,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $94.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day moving average is $89.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

