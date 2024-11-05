Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 210 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 10.7% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 974,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $373,078,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $395.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $392.94 and a 200-day moving average of $362.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.79 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The stock has a market cap of $392.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.48.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

