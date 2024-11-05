Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Reduces Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 36,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 60,835 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

LIT opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.02.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

