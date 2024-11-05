Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Lowers Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,964,000 after purchasing an additional 39,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in HubSpot by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,535,000 after buying an additional 176,336 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 484,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 452,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,337,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 241,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,468,000 after acquiring an additional 113,555 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $992,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $992,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,450. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,507 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total value of $792,440.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,953,341.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,194,673. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.33.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE HUBS opened at $564.55 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $693.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $525.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.99.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

