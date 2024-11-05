Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $107,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.37. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.29 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

