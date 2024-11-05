Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $561,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $9,387,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE CMG opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

