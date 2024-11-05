Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 148,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Weave Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Weave Communications by 5.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 82,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Weave Communications by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 48.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,066.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $160,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,066.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 51,332 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $693,495.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,570.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,470. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEAV stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $934.29 million, a P/E ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 2.08. Weave Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

