Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 11 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,990,052,000 after purchasing an additional 292,017 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in BlackRock by 11.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,354,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,630,127,000 after purchasing an additional 435,358 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,665,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,310,762,000 after purchasing an additional 46,728 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,197,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $942,640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 89,389.4% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,046,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $993,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,962 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total transaction of $10,500,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,670,194.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 35,061 shares of company stock worth $30,734,840 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock
BlackRock Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE BLK opened at $991.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $942.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $853.97. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $646.91 and a twelve month high of $1,032.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $146.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
