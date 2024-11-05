Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 108,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 33,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 140,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after acquiring an additional 21,362 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.7 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $182.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.99. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $122.59 and a 52 week high of $189.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 32.03%.

A number of research firms have commented on BAH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,220. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.