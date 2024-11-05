Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,418 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $543,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 883,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,989,000 after purchasing an additional 100,107 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,038,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 121,613 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 45.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 401,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after buying an additional 124,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 176.1% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,942,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,076,000 after buying an additional 3,152,433 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $71,499.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,032.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,584 shares of company stock worth $102,040. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.77 and a quick ratio of 14.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average is $23.12.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 450.64%. The company had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.26) EPS. Bicycle Therapeutics’s revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

